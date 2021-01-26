“Love” Comes To The In-Town Gallery For February

It’s almost February, the middle of winter, the beginning of the end of the Pandemic, but most importantly, the month of love.

In honor of Valentine’s Day, many of the artists of In-Town Gallery have focused on the theme of “Love,” including: Laurie Graham, ceramics; Judith Jones, Gilded Botanicals; Mindy June Kelly, mixed media; Mary Beth McClure, warm glass; Charlie Yowell, sculpture; and Jan Lamoreaux, jewelry.

These exceptional artists have beautifully applied their skills to the creation of art that will help perpetuate feelings of love throughout the year.

Mary Beth’s “warm glass” pieces are created by layering different types and colors of glass that are repeatedly kiln fired. For February, Mary Beth has developed several special pieces using a technique for fused glass murrine hearts as well as exquisite and delicate fantasy flowers.

The designs of Charlie Yowell involve the use of acrylic, glass, stone and metal. His techniques result in strong, light, colorful, and weatherproof kinetic 3-D pieces of art. Charlie is featuring a whimsical kinetic fish sculpture comprised of metal and vibrant glass hearts.

Judith Jones has taken her artistic career in an unusual and beautiful direction where she creates unique plaster castings of spring flowers. Consistent with the theme, she has applied her skill this month to create embellished hearts.

The unusual art creations developed by Mindy June Kelly, focus both on relics of our past and possibilities for the future. In pursuit of this vision, Mindy’s new series “Edge of Chaos” employs various techniques relying on chemical reaction of materials and the building of layers to dictate the direction each piece takes. Her creations for February include “Corazon,” a contemporary mixed media painting in red.

Jan Lamoreaux creates wearable art, including both anodized aluminum jewelry and silk clothing. Her latest necklace, made from colorful anodized aluminum, depicts hearts that are inseparably linked.

In-Town Gallery is located on the North Shore at 26A Frazier Avenue in Chattanooga. Winter hours for the Gallery are from Thursday through Saturday, Noon to 5:00 and Sunday 1:00 to 5:00.

The Gallery offers a wide range of reasonably priced art and fine craft from local artists, including paintings in various media, hand painted silk wearables, sculpture, pottery, works in glass & metal, exquisite jewelry and fine art photography.

