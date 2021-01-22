"Under Construction: Collage From The Mint Museum" Comes To The Hunter

The Hunter Museum is pleased to present Under Construction: Collage from The Mint Museum, featuring more than 100 works of art by more than 30 international artists.

The exhibition focuses on the art of collage, a technique made popular by artists in the twentieth century, and includes a variety of approaches to the medium.

The exhibition will open Friday, January 29, 2021, with a virtual curator talk taking place on Thursday, January 28.

Under Construction: Collage from The Mint Museum examines the growth of the collage technique and aesthetic in the work of Romare Bearden and his colleagues from the 1950s to the present. It includes numerous works by Bearden, as well as collages by such notable artists as Tim Rollins and K.O.S., Sam Gilliam, Howardena Pindell, and James Rosenquist.

Centered around themes such as history, text, and abstraction, Under Construction also considers how collage has impacted other forms of art making, from painting and printmaking to photography and assemblage.

“This exhibition takes a clever look at the cut-and-paste techniques of collage and examines how the medium has influenced all art forms,” notes Hunter Museum Associate Curator Natalie Mault Mead.

“Instead of highlighting the medium through art historical -isms or breaking it down chronologically, Under Construction is organized into thematic sections that explore collage's approach to narrative and abstract art, the emergence of assemblage, and contributions to the digital age. The result highlights the remarkable impact of this often-overlooked medium.”

Over the course of the exhibition, the Hunter will offer a number of related events, including artist talks, art tutorials, and community dialogues both virtually and in-person.

Visit huntermuseum.org for complete event listings and links to additional Under Construction: Collage from The Mint Museum materials.

To register for the Virtual Art Wise with Dr. Jonathan Stuhlman, The Mint Museum’s Senior Curator of American Art, visit HunterMuseum.org/events or click here.

Under Construction: Collage from The Mint Museum is organized by The Mint Museum in Charlotte, N.C.

Under Construction: Collage from The Mint Museum is generously sponsored at the Hunter Museum by EMJ Corporation and by Wells Fargo.

Image: Anne Lemanski. Blue Go-Go: Skeleton, 2015, collage. Promised Gift of Lorne Lassiter and Gary Ferraro. PG2017.9

Like this story? Click here to subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!