Fathom Celebrates Black History Month With First Film Series

This February, Fathom Events will launch the company’s first Black History Month film series, Fathom Events Celebrates Black History Month, in cinemas across the U.S.

Movie-goers will have the opportunity to delve into the diverse lives, historic accomplishments and award-winning filmmaking of some of the most influential African American entertainers in modern history.

The five-film series includes acclaimed feature films that highlight the lives, experiences and impact of American musical icons, a documentary that explores an entertainer’s groundbreaking work with NASA, and a faith-based drama about the importance of family and lifelong faith.

The lineup for the 2021 Fathom Events Celebrates Black History Month film series is:

Woman in Motion: Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek and the Remaking of NASA

Ray

Get on Up

God’s Compass

TCM Big Screen Classics: Boyz n the Hood 30th Anniversary

“Fathom specializes in curating and distributing a wide variety of content for all movie-goers. We are privileged to utilize our platform to honor Black History Month with films that bring important stories to the big screen,” said Ray Nutt, Chief Executive Officer, Fathom Events. “We hope this film series will reach new audiences who will learn about the amazing contributions of these entertainers and experience some great movies.“

Tickets for Woman in Motion: Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek and the Remaking of NASA, Ray and TCM Big Screen Classics: Boyz n the Hood 30th Anniversary are available now at FathomEvents.com/blackhistorymonth or at participating theater box offices. Visit the Fathom Events website to purchase tickets for all titles in the series which will become available closer to the event date. Please continue to check the Fathom Events website and sign up for alerts. (theaters and participants are subject to change)

Woman in Motion: Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek and the Remaking of NASA (2020)

DATE: Tues., Feb 2

CAST: Nichelle Nichols, Ashley Eckstein, Vivica A. Fox, Michael Dorn, George Takei and Pharrel Williams.

DIRECTED BY: Todd Thompson

In 1977, with just four months left, NASA was struggling to recruit scientists, engineers and astronauts for their new Space Shuttle Program. That is when Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek’s Lt. Uhura, challenged them by asking the question, “Where are my people?” With NASA’s backing, she embarked on a national PR blitz, recruiting 8,000 of the nation’s best and brightest, including the trailblazing astronauts who became the first African American, Asian and Latino men and women to fly in space. This is her—and their—story.

ADDED VALUE: Following the feature presentation, fans will be treated to an exclusive behind the scenes documentary about the making of Woman in Motion, which includes additional interviews with Nichols and other notable guests from the documentary, deleted scenes and additional footage from the making of the film.

Ray (2004)

DATE: Tues., Feb 9 & Sat., Feb 13

CAST: Jamie Foxx, Regina King and Kerry Washington

DIRECTED BY: Taylor Hackford

SCREENPLAY: James L. White

Academy Award® winner Jamie Foxx (Dreamgirls) stars as the one-of-a-kind innovator of soul who overcame impossible odds to become a music legend. Ray is the triumphant and remarkable story of one of America's true musical geniuses, Ray Charles. From his humble beginnings in the South through his meteoric rise to the top of American music charts, Ray's inspirational journey is a tale of hope, redemption and the power of the human spirit. "Ray is Electrifying" hails Peter Travers of Rolling Stone. Witness the incredible true story of a musician who fought harder and went further than anyone could imagine.

Get on Up (2014)