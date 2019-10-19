Please join Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke and Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger on Saturday, October 19 at 5 p.m. for the ‘Wreath of Honor’ Memorial dedication.

The memorial, designed by Shane Allbritton and Norman Lee, will honor and celebrate the five servicemen who lost their lives during the July 16, 2015, tragic shootings at the Armed Services Recruiting Center on Lee Highway and the U.S. Naval Operational Support Center and Marine Corps Reserve Center on Amnicola Highway.

The ceremony will take place at the Tennessee Riverpark near the U.S. Naval Operational Support Center. Mayor Berke and Mayor Coppinger will offer remarks, as well as Lt. Col. Joseph Russo, U.S. Marines, and Capt. Matthew Berta, U.S. Navy (Retired). This will be followed by a wreath-laying ceremony honoring each of the five men and a dedication of the artwork by artist, Norman Lee.

The memorial concept is inspired by the symbolic form of the wreath; representing the notions of eternity, continuity and memory. In the military tradition of wreath-laying, this gesture recognizes honor and sacrifice. This memorial wreath marks the Riverpark site made sacred by the attacks that occurred on July 16, 2015, at the nearby U.S. Naval Operational Support Center.

It is also a tribute to the way the Chattanooga community came together, acknowledging the acts of kindness and strength that followed the tragedy, in the form of memorials and vigils held at the Tennessee River Park and the outpouring of support for the families.