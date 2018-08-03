“Contemporary Mix” First Friday Show

In-Town Gallery features “Contemporary Mix,” a showing of work by Sandra Washburn, Lee Glascock, Linda Kerlin, Janice Kindred, and Linda Wicksell. As five of Chattanooga’s foremost mixed media artists, these artists create both wall art and 3 dimensional artwork of great originality. Combining paint, paper, beads, glass, fabric, found objects and other materials, they create personal artistic narratives. Their work will be on display for the month of August with an opening reception Friday, August 3rd 5-8. In-Town Gallery, located at 26A Frazier Avenue, offers contemporary art and fine craft by 32 local and regional artists.

Sandra Washburn, a noted artist and art teacher in Chattanooga, has taught and collaborated with each of the other artists. Though a painter with many shows to her credit, she does not limit herself to the canvas, and for “Contemporary Mix” Washburn presents several assemblages, in which she creates miniature worlds of mystery and delight. For instance, in “Nocturne of the Huntress”, she begins with a box on which she paints a background, then adding such things as found metal objects, gold leaf, and stained glass, she builds an evocative vision which explores the idea of the mythological goddess, Diana.

The dramatic wall art of Lee Glascock takes a different direction as she combines acrylic paint with a free manipulation of the surface. Glascock uses various acrylic media and substrates which she textures with such things as sand (or in one case even garnet dust!) to build a complex surface on which she paints, adding torn hand colored papers to achieve the complex effects seen in her work, “Soaring”.

Linda Kerlin is a painter who has increasingly turned her attention to working with constructions made with found objects. She particularly likes using antique items she finds, ‘repurposing’ them in unexpected ways. She also loves baskets, adding them to her work by cutting them or attaching them to her built sculptures. “I think of my 3 dimensional work almost as shrines,” she says, which is suggested by titles like “Motherhood of Giving.” For Kerlin, her assembled sculpture making is a process of discovery, very much akin to how she sees her abstract painting.

In the creations of Janice Kindred, emotion plays a central role. “When you put emotion into your work, hopefully you’ll connect to the person looking at it,” she says. Her 10x10 piece named ‘Sedimentary Range’ is a good example. As Kindred explains, “Inspiration for this piece came to me when I matched the atlas pieces with a curved board which suggested to me the earth globes that intrigued me as a child. Expanding and deepening this idea, I used similar colors and textured papers to finish my composition.” This piece, which can be hung on a wall or set on a flat surface, is a collage composed of fabrics, textured papers, Japanese papers, and map pieces mounted to a curved wooden board.

Linda Wicksell, who began as a representational painter, turned to mixed media shortly before coming to Chattanooga. However, she began working with mixed media in earnest when she met Sandra Washburn. Wicksell’s mixed media pieces, she says, develop intuitively, usually starting with an image that she enlarges upon. Sometimes the source of her work can come from surprising places. Such was the case with ‘Bird’s Eye View’. Wicksell says, “I noticed the paper I was using to clean my brush had, just randomly, developed into an interesting image. I pasted that onto a canvas and began developing the painting around it!” Whatever the source of her inspiration, her work is noted for an evocative use of color and texture, which she creates as she builds upon her source ideas.

All five artists view themselves as beginning with a basic idea or concept that intrigues them and building on that core concept as they weave subtle and ambiguous narratives. Indeed, creating their artwork layer by layer is a quite conscious choice with these artists. As Washburn says, “I think of us as ‘Layerists’, because we build our work layer by layer. That’s what I teach in my mixed media classes.”

“Contemporary Mix” presents richly diverse approaches to mixed media. The show will run through the end of August.

