“Denim and Rhinestones” FUNdraiser

Grab your favorite denim outfitted with rhinestones for an evening of food and great live music at Denim and Rhinestones on Rodeo Drive with The Links!

The event -- hosted by the Chattanooga Chapter of The Links, Incorporated –will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 from 7pm until 11pm at the Colonnade Civic Center, 264 Catoosa Circle, Ringgold, GA.

Our FUNdraiser is designed to provide a unique night of entertainment presented in an unforgettable format by nationally known entertainer AJ the DJ of Macon, GA. A wide variety of musical themes will be depicted in both songs and visuals. This will be a memorable evening!

Proceeds from Denim and Rhinestones will help us provide scholarships and resources targeting various concerns within the community that focus on healthcare disparities, economic development, arts enrichment, college preparation and civic involvement. Tickets may be purchased on Eventbrite.

The Links, Incorporated is an international women’s organization of more than 16,000 members committed to educational, cultural and civic activities. The organization is dedicated to “improving the quality of life by linking leadership and services to meet the challenge of community and national needs. The Chattanooga Chapter of the Links, Incorporated has served the Chattanooga community for 41 years. Link Kathi Grant Willis, Esq., serves as local chapter president.

For more information, visit our website at www.linksincchatt.org.