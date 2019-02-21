WTCI invites viewers to join the community PBS station on Thursday, February 21 at the Palace Theater for a special, free, screening of the Emmy Award-winning locally-produced documentary, “From the Streets to the Stage: The Journey of Fredrick Davis.”

“From the Streets to the Stage: The Journey of Fredrick Davis” celebrates his triumph over adversity and proves the incredible power of the arts to change lives. Fredrick Davis was an 11-year old boy in a Chattanooga housing project, facing a childhood of despair, poverty, hunger and homelessness when a Recreation Center employee introduced him to the City-sponsored Dance Alive program hosted by Ballet Tennessee.

That moment changed Fred’s life and WTCI’s Emmy-awarded team documented how art and determination changed the trajectory of his life. This locally-produced documentary won a MidSouth NATAS Regional Emmy Award, is a part of the national PBS Black History Month programming and has been seen in dozens of states across the country.

Produced by WTCI, Chattanooga’s community PBS station, this one-hour documentary was made possible by support from Blood Assurance, EPB Fiber Optics, First Tennessee Foundation, George R. Johnson Family Foundation, Friends of Fredrick Fund, the Hunt-Mingus Memorial Fund and the Lyndhurst Foundation.

‘PBS at the Palace’ is a free, monthly film screening series hosted at the popular downtown venue, the Palace Theater. Made possible through a partnership with the Palace Theater, this screening series features PBS content from MASTERPIECE to American Experience, POV and Independent Lens and provides a free monthly opportunity for viewers to enjoy quality, trusted programming in a unique Chattanooga venue. Guests at the free screening will enjoy PBS resources and learn about special membership opportunities. Doors open at 6 PM and concessions will be available for purchase. Seating is limited and tickets are available online at https://tinyurl.com/ya3fmmur.

WTCI serves over 440,000 households in 35 counties, educating, engaging and inspiring exploration through trusted, quality programming and community and education outreach. Designed to meet the needs of today’s kids, WTCI’s free educational programs and services provide learning opportunities for children whenever and wherever they access media.

Please visit wtciTV.org for programming and station information and contact Randy Jackson at rjackson@wtciTV.org for underwriting and sponsorship opportunities.