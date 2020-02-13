The Ringgold Playhouse (TRP) will open its 2020 Season on Thursday, Feb. 13 with a five-performance, one-weekend production of John Cariani’s quirky romantic comedy “Love/Sick.”

Fresh off the heels of a successful and popular 2019 Season, TRP officials say the 2020 lineup has a lot to offer, and will set a great tone with all the laughs that accompany “Love/Sick.”

“It’s a crisply written show, and the cast has really done a wonderful job developing the story for our audiences, which we think will make a great date night for Valentine’s Day weekend,” said Director Renee Lierow.

The play, which is a collection of 10 short intertwined vignettes, will give audiences a look at the good, bad, heartwarming, and silly that happens in all relationships.

Play synopsis

A darker cousin to TRP’s 2018 Production of the Year “Almost, Maine,” John Cariani’s “Love/Sick” is a collection of 10 slightly twisted and completely hilarious short plays. Set on a Friday night in an alternate suburban reality, this 85-minute romp explores the pain, joy, highs and lows of being in love. Full of imperfect lovers and dreamers, “Love/Sick is an unromantic comedy for the romantic in all of us.

Lierow, who has been collaborating with her 15-person cast for six weeks, says the unconventional story structure creates a fun, welcoming environment for the actors because they’re only responsible for their short play instead of a continuous traditional story.

“I always love embarking on a new show because you get to build a new community of people and tell a new story,” Lierow said. “Love/Sick is no exception – I have loved taking all the pieces of this puzzle that do not seem to fit together and making it a cohesive unit. Better than that, it’s been a chance to make new friends with people we would normally never cross paths with otherwise.”

The cast includes TRP regulars Ronald King, Joshua Adler, Janell Adler, Kylene Booher, Ed Huckabee, David Howard, Becky Byrns, Jo Schendel, and Adam Cook, as well as six actors making their debut with the company – Art Sanner, Joan Jones, Tiffany Boyd Oliver, Char Plunk, Emily Daily, and Samantha Martin.

Performances of “Love/Sick will take place Feb. 13, 14, and 15 at 7:30 p.m. along with two matinee performances slated for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15 and Sunday, Feb. 16.

Tickets are $10 general admission and $8 for seniors and students.

Tickets can be purchase in advance online at Eventbrite.com, or at Ringgold City Hall, or at the door prior to the performance.