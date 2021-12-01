Erlanger’s Never Forgotten Program will hold the 27th Annual “Moments to Share” Candle Lighting Service on Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. at Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, located at 214 E. 8th St.

This special remembrance service will honor babies who died before, during or after birth. Anyone in the community is invited to attend.

“We’ve been lighting candles for lost little ones for more than 20 years,” said, Labor and Delivery and High Risk Perinatal Nurse Manager Dana Persinger. “This is a very special event for those who have lost a baby, whether recently or long ago. We’re proud to be able to offer this outlet to families, and we hope that it will help them during their grief process.”

Face masks/coverings are required to be worn at all times during the event. Social distancing measures will also be taken to protect attendees.

To RSVP for this event, please call 423-778-7709 or email Brandy.Staszewski@erlanger.org. For more information about Erlanger’s Perinatal and Neonatal Bereavement services, please visit erlanger.org.