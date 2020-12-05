“Run Woman Run” Workshop

The National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Chattanooga Chapter, Inc. (NCBW) will host its’ “Run Woman Run” Workshop on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 10 a.m. until noon on Facebook Live.

“Women need to be front and center during these crucial decision-making times in our democracy”, stated Tina Fielder-Gibson, NCBW’s Public Policy Committee Chair. “NCBW Chattanooga wants to reach out to women who may want to run for office but need to know the fundamentals to do so. Armed with this information, maybe more women will come forward and just not think about it but do it”, said Mrs. Fielder-Gibson.

There are two parts to the workshop; a presentation by our speakers about their political journeys, and a power point presentation describing what it takes to make a run for office. Our guest speakers include Katherlyn Geter, District 5 Commissioner, Hamilton County, Tennessee, Karitsa Jones, District 5 School Board Member, Hamilton County Schools, and Dr. Karen Weaver, Former Mayor, Flint, Michigan.

Please join the women of NCBW and our special guest speakers as they convey vital insight and knowledge on key decisions to be considered before running for public office. The workshop will be held via Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/NCBWChattanooga.

For more information about the organization, please visit our website at www.ncbw-chattanooga.org.