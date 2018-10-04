“State of the State’s Health” Roundtable

Blue Cross Blue Shield of TN 1 Cameron Hill Cir., Chattanooga, TN , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

The Governor’s Foundation for Health and Wellness, a non-profit organization dedicated to enabling and encouraging Tennesseans to lead healthier lives through its Healthier Tennessee® initiative, will host a roundtable event at BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, in partnership with Volkswagen Chattanooga, on Thursday, October 4, to discuss the growing economic consequences of poor health in Tennessee.

