The Governor’s Foundation for Health and Wellness, a non-profit organization dedicated to enabling and encouraging Tennesseans to lead healthier lives through its Healthier Tennessee® initiative, will host a roundtable event at BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, in partnership with Volkswagen Chattanooga, on Thursday, October 4, to discuss the growing economic consequences of poor health in Tennessee.
“State of the State’s Health” Roundtable
Blue Cross Blue Shield of TN 1 Cameron Hill Cir., Chattanooga, TN , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
