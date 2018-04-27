“Swing, Swang, Swung” Dinner Dance

Signal Mountain Presbyterian Church 612 James Blvd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37377

Jazz music lovers won’t want to miss the Signal Mountain High School’s annual “Swing, Swang, Swung” Dinner Dance on Friday, April 27, at Signal Mountain Presbyterian Church, 612 James Blvd, Signal Mountain, TN 37377.

The evening features performances by Sweet Georgia Sound, who kicks off the program at 7 p.m., as well as the SMHS Jazz Band. The event also includes a delicious dinner and a silent auction of various items to benefit the band program.

Early-bird tickets for $35 each are now available. Ticket prices go up to $45 on April 20. You can make reservations at the band’s website, www.signalcorpsbands.com.

If you would like to support the band but cannot attend Swing, Swang, Swung, please make a donation via the PayPal link on the band’s website. Or, write a check to SMMHS Music Boosters and mail to P.O. BOX 272, Signal Mountain, TN 37377

All donations are tax deductible, and an acknowledgement letter will be sent.

