Back Alley Productions is proud to present “The Glass Menagerie,” the semi-autobiographical classic by Tennessee Williams st in 1930s St. Louis. Performances are set for weekends Sept. 15 through Sept. 24, including Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets can be purchase online at www.BAPshows.com.

The performances will be held at the Mars Theatre, located at 117 N. Chattanooga Ave., LaFayette, GA. The show is directed by Kelsea Rambin-Smith.

A memory play, The Glass Menagerie tells the story of the Wingfield family: a faded Southern belle named Amanda and her two children, Tom and Laura. Tom is the narrator, an unhappy dreamer who longs for independence, but is tethered to home. Tom is the only provider for his family in the absence of his father. Meanwhile Laura is a shy, crippled girl who spends her time admiring her glass animals in lieu of any social life. Neither are happy.

“I have always admired Williams' way of writing,” the director said. “His imagery is what has always drawn me in. I'm especially drawn to Glass, as it is known to be his most powerful. We get a better glimpse into what Williams was like, and why he wrote like he did.”

The equilibrium of the unhappy Wingfield family struggles along, but is soon thrown off balance completely when Amanda makes a deal with Tom: he can finally leave home, once he finds a husband who can take care of Laura.

“Performing at the Mars is always exciting and inventive,” Rambin-Smith adds. “Being in a black box, you are able to create a new performing space every time.”

This time, that new performing space will allow the show will be staged in-the-round so the audience can feel as if they are actually a part of the menagerie themselves.

“I want you to feel a connection to these characters and think of them as family,” Rambin-Smith adds. “When you perform in the round, it's said to heighten the senses and bring more awareness. I am the first director of BAP to attempt to show a production in the round. It comes with its challenges, but the payoff is well worth it.”

General admission to the show is $15, while students and seniors are $12. For more information, visit www.BAPshows.com or call 706-483-6541. The show stars Jared Kane, Cynthia Hubler, Madison Smith and Alex Walker.