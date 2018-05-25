We, The Marines takes viewers on an action-packed adventure into the unparalleled experience of becoming and serving as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps. Narrated by former marine and actor, Gene Hackman, the film honors something more than dedication and service; the film offers an unforgettable glimpse into the first-hand experiences of America’s “first responders” and what it takes to become the men and women who honor and defend our country.
“We, The Marines”
IMAX 3d Theater 201 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
