10,000 Days - A TOOL Tribute

to

The Signal 1810 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

10,000 Days - A TOOL Tribute

The Southeast’s Premier TOOL Tribute

Sonically and visually, 10,000 DΛYS brings to the stage the most faithful TOOL TRIBUTE experience available in the Southeast region. Don’t just take our word for it.

“I’ve seen the REAL Tool twice and 10,000 DΛYS was at least AS GOOD if not BETTER than one of those.” -Some guy at a 10,000 DΛYS show

“I’ve seen TOOL 3 different times and what you guys just did was F*^#ing AMAZING!” - Some Other Guy at a 10,000 DΛYS Show

---

The safety of artists, guests and employees is our top priority. While health & safety procedures are followed on a daily basis, we will enforce the following to be sure everyone stays healthy as we bring live events back. For additional safety procedures, please visit thesignaltn.com/faqs

  • Socially distanced, reserved seated and standing areas
  • Masks required unless actively eating/drinking
  • Temperature checks upon entry
  • Sanitation procedures throughout

Info

The Signal 1810 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - 10,000 Days - A TOOL Tribute - 2020-11-14 20:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 10,000 Days - A TOOL Tribute - 2020-11-14 20:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 10,000 Days - A TOOL Tribute - 2020-11-14 20:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - 10,000 Days - A TOOL Tribute - 2020-11-14 20:30:00 ical
Digital Issue Ad (Blue)

EPB Local Business Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

October 6, 2020

Wednesday

October 7, 2020

Thursday

October 8, 2020

Friday

October 9, 2020

Saturday

October 10, 2020

Sunday

October 11, 2020

Monday

October 12, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours