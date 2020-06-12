10-Person Concert: Lon Eldridge

Chattanooga, TN Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409

10-Person Concert: Lon Eldridge

Acclaimed local blues musician Lon Eldridge will headline the first on the on-going "10 Person Concert" series, to be held in North Chattanooga.

$25 donation, limited to ten people in an outdoor seating with distanced seating. 

Masks are encouraged, but not required.

If additional people pay, an encore performance will be scheduled.

A safe evening of great music. Be one of the 10! All proceeds will go to the artist.

To sing up and for more info, contact Richard Daigle at richarddaigle55@gmail.com 

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/319408532379234/

