10 Tips for Planning Fun and Adventurous Travel

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

10 Tips for Planning Fun and Adventurous Travel

Want to take a fun and adventurous trip but not sure where to start?

This class is perfect for anyone who is looking to step up their travel planning game. We will cover 10 Tips for Planning Fun and Adventurous Travel that you might not have considered before. Even if you’re not planning to travel right now, you can learn these tips for when you’re ready to travel again.

Please note: Masks are required, and temperature checks will be done upon check-in.

About the teacher:

Stylish, eclectic, bold, adventurous, one of a kind are all terms that have been used to describe Katie Ford. An avid traveler, art lover, and fashionista, Katie is never afraid to stand out or buck style conventions. You can follow Katie’s personal style and travel adventures on on her blog KATIE FORD or Instagram @thekatieford.

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
