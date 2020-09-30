10 Tips for Planning Fun and Adventurous Travel

to

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

10 Tips for Planning Fun and Adventurous Travel

Want to take a fun and adventurous trip but not sure where to start?

This class is perfect for anyone who is looking to step up their travel planning game. We will cover 10 Tips for Planning Fun and Adventurous Travel that you might not have considered before. Even if you’re not planning to travel right now, you can learn these tips for when you’re ready to travel again.

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/9/30/10-tips-for-planning-fun-and-adventurous-travel

About the teacher:

Stylish, eclectic, bold, adventurous, one of a kind are all terms that have been used to describe Katie Ford. An avid traveler, art lover, and fashionista, Katie is never afraid to stand out or buck style conventions. She uses her unique personal style as a form of self-expression. You can follow Katie’s personal style on Instagram @houseofhossette

Info

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Education & Learning
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - 10 Tips for Planning Fun and Adventurous Travel - 2020-09-30 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 10 Tips for Planning Fun and Adventurous Travel - 2020-09-30 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 10 Tips for Planning Fun and Adventurous Travel - 2020-09-30 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 10 Tips for Planning Fun and Adventurous Travel - 2020-09-30 18:00:00 ical
Digital Issue Ad (Blue)

Calendar Of Events

Friday

September 4, 2020

Saturday

September 5, 2020

Sunday

September 6, 2020

Monday

September 7, 2020

Tuesday

September 8, 2020

Wednesday

September 9, 2020

Thursday

September 10, 2020

  • Education & Learning Food & Drink

    -

    Online

Search Events Submit Yours

EPB Business Spotlight