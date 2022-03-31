× Expand thechattery.org The 100 Day Project: Curating a Challenge to Fuel Your Growth

The 100 Day Project has become popular among so many artists, writers, crafters and anyone else wanting to challenge themselves in their efforts. Should you explore your life and pick a challenge of your own? How could you possibly benefit? In this workshop, we will discuss just that as we explore variations of The 100 Day Project.

About the instructor:

No one should be forced to fit into one box. April Corbett loves everything that she does and encourages others to find what they love and do it. She's an engineer, maker, planner designer, productivity guru and all around crafter. She's always looking for new projects and awesome places to take her engineering career.