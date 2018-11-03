The 10th Annual Gallery Hop will take place on Saturday, November 3 from 11-6pm featuring 15 galleries and artist studios in and around downtown.

The mayor’s Proclamation: “In recognition of the extraordinary impact that the visual arts have had and continue to have on Chattanooga, I, Andy Berke, Mayor of the City of Chattanooga, declare October 29-November 3, 2018, as Visual Arts Appreciation Week.”

Coordinated by a collective of arts professions, this popular event celebrates its 10th year as an innovative way to introduce residents and visitors to the city’s artistic community. It also opens the Holiday shopping season as a day-long celebration of the visual arts: an event that invites the public to visit and support local galleries and artists’ studios.

A self-guided experience, Gallery Hop 2018 is a flexible event that accommodates both the distinctive character of each venue as well as the varied schedules and personal preferences of the visiting public. Because art galleries and artists’ studios radiate a uniqueness that defines their creative visions, individuals will engage with the visual arts in different ways at each space to ensure visitors experience the diversity and richness of Chattanooga’s visual arts scene.

A map listing the locations of the galleries and studios will be available at all participating arts venues. Find Gallery Hop on Facebook. For more information, call 423-596-2358 or email: kaosart@gmail.com.

Gallery Hop 2018 participants:

ArtsBuild, 301 E. 11th St., Suite 300

Association for Visual Arts (AVA), 30 Frazier Ave, Suite A

Brent Sanders Studio/Gallery, 400 East Main St., Suite 140A

Cress Gallery of Art, UTC Fine Arts Center, 752 Vine St.

Gallery 1401, 1478 Market Street

Gannon Art Center, 1250 Brainerd Road

Hart Gallery, 110 East Main Street

Ignis Glass Studio, 401 Broad Street, Suite 105

In-Town Gallery, 26A Frazier Avenue

Miki Boni Studios, 1611 Mitchell Avenue, Southside

Plum Nelly Shop & Gallery, 330 Frazier Avenue, #104

River Gallery, 400 East 2nd Street

Scenic City Clay Arts, 301 East 11th Street, Suite 100

Sculpture Fields, 1100 East 16th Street

Visions Stained Glass, 400 East Main, Suite 210A