10th Annual Mardi Gras Gala

to

Stratton Hall 3146 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Chambliss Center for Children will host the 10th Annual Mardi Gras Gala on Friday, February 25th, from 7:00 to 11:00 p.m. at Stratton Hall - located at 3146 Broad Street.

The evening will feature Cajun-inspired fare, cocktails, Dixieland Jazz by the Ralph Miller Quartet, late-evening DJ & dance party, and lots of New Orleans-style fun. The event also features a crowning of the Mardi Gras King and Queen, Jay & Cynthia Dale, who will lead guests in a parade throughout the venue.

Reservations for the Mardi Gras Gala are $70 for individuals or $125 per couple. The “Krewe” level is $750 and includes a reserved table for 8, special beads, and party favors. The “Super Krewe” level is $1,250 and includes the same benefits as the “Krewe” level plus deluxe beads, a table sign with logo, and other fun party favors.

Info

Stratton Hall 3146 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Charity & Fundraisers, Parties & Clubs, This & That
4234681130
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - 10th Annual Mardi Gras Gala - 2022-02-25 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 10th Annual Mardi Gras Gala - 2022-02-25 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 10th Annual Mardi Gras Gala - 2022-02-25 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 10th Annual Mardi Gras Gala - 2022-02-25 19:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

January 19, 2022

Thursday

January 20, 2022

Friday

January 21, 2022

Saturday

January 22, 2022

Sunday

January 23, 2022

Monday

January 24, 2022

Tuesday

January 25, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours