Kenney Photography Guest in Mardi Gras attire dancing with Mardi Gras Gala - February, 25, 2022 - Stratton Hall graphic

Chambliss Center for Children will host the 10th Annual Mardi Gras Gala on Friday, February 25th, from 7:00 to 11:00 p.m. at Stratton Hall - located at 3146 Broad Street.

The evening will feature Cajun-inspired fare, cocktails, Dixieland Jazz by the Ralph Miller Quartet, late-evening DJ & dance party, and lots of New Orleans-style fun. The event also features a crowning of the Mardi Gras King and Queen, Jay & Cynthia Dale, who will lead guests in a parade throughout the venue.

Reservations for the Mardi Gras Gala are $70 for individuals or $125 per couple. The “Krewe” level is $750 and includes a reserved table for 8, special beads, and party favors. The “Super Krewe” level is $1,250 and includes the same benefits as the “Krewe” level plus deluxe beads, a table sign with logo, and other fun party favors.