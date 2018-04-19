Larnelle Harris will be in concert to benefit the Bryan Opportunity Scholarship Program. This program helps make Bryan College accessible to academically qualified Tennessee students who demonstrate significant financial need. Larnelle has received 5 Grammy Awards, 11 Dove Awards, 3 Male Vocalist of the Year Awards, a Silber Bell Award, a Lifetime Achievement Award, and is a member of 3 Halls of Fame.
11th Annual Bryan Opportunity Scholarship Program Dinner
Chattanooga Convention Center 1150 Carter Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37401
