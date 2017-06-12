Chattanooga Music Club presents it's FREE 11th Annual Patriotic Organ Concert at the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium at 399 McCallie Ave on Tuesday June the 27th at 7pm. Free and open to the public, a family friendly event. featuring by popular demand two silent movies this year!

￼￼Master of Ceremonies will be Greg Glover - Anchor/Reporter, WRCB TV

AGO Chattanooga members will act as ushers.

Organist John Schwandt, as Guest Artist, will present a fabulous organ program along with branches of each service recognized and honored, program as follows:

Washington Post March

Posting of the Colors

Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag Led by Captain Mickey McCamish, USN

National Anthem: "The Star Spangled Banner" Margaret Abernathy, Soloist

Salute to Veterans and Active Duty Military:Army - Marines - Navy - Air Force - Coast GuardIn Remembrance of Our Deceased Service Men and Women by Rear Adm. Vance Fry, U.S. Navy

"Taps"David Nail, Trumpeter

"God BlessAmerica" Margaret Abernathy

John Schwandt in Concert-Organ Selections

10 Minute Intermission

This year the CMC will feature TWO Silent movies;

The City Slicker (1918) Harold LloydWe Faw Down (1928) Laurel & HardyImprovisations by John Schwandt on the Mighty Austin, the Voice of the Auditorium

Dr. John D. Schwandt, Associate Professor of organ and Director of the American Organ Institute at the University of Oklahoma School of Music, is a nationally acclaimed performer and is in demand as a clinician, recitalist, leader of hymn festivals, an organ consultant and silent film accompanist.Equally at home on a classical or theatrical organ, he is known for his musical versatility and ability to engage audiences of every kind. He has won awards in numerous notable competitions.Dr. Schwandt began his formal organ study with George Dump at the Lawrence Conservatory of Music. His undergraduate studies were at St. Olaf College under the tutelage of John Ferguson. His graduate degrees, as well as the prestigious Performer's Certificate, were earned at Indiana University, having studied organ with Larry Smith.He has served churches in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Indiana as a parish musician.Prior to his 2006 Oklahoma University appointment, Dr. Schwandt was Assistant Professor of Organ and Curator of Organs at Indiana University.He founded the American Organ Institute to preserve the unique American characteristics of the pipe organ.At the AOI it is possible to major not only in performance, but also In Church Music or Organ Technology. The addition of an empha I In Theatrical Organ is currently in development.

Free, seating is 1st come, donations accepted.For more information, contact: Buddy Shirk at 423-529-0315 or buddy@summittpianos.com