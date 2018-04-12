Kids on the Block-Chattanooga (CKOB) will host its annual community event, Pinwheels for Prevention, on Thursday, April 12, 2018 recognizing National Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month in our community. The event is free of charge and will be held at the Creative Discovery Museum from 5:30-8:00 on Thursday evening.

CKOB will kick off the free community event at 4:30pm by planting a blue Pinwheel Garden in front of the museum in efforts to raise awareness about child abuse prevention in the community where we live and work. The Pinwheel Garden is to initiate and encourage every person who sees it to become actively engaged in protecting children from abuse and neglect. Each Pinwheel can be sponsored for only $5.00 and planted in the garden. Sponsorships will be accepted online at kidsontheblock.net or 423-757-5259.

Following the planting of the Pinwheel Garden, CKOB will host the 11th Annual Pinwheels for Prevention event during the museum’s free family night in April. CKOB will hand out safety kits that include bracelets, activity sheets, crayons, magnets and identification cards. Several local community resource agencies will participate during the event with hands on activities for children and resource information for adults. With the help of The Chattanooga Kappa Delta Alumnae Association, children will have the opportunity to create and design greeting cards to be donated to children who have or are experiencing maltreatment and illness in our community. Participants will enjoy two puppet performances by Kids on the Block- Chattanooga which address child abuse prevention and safety.

Throughout the month of April, CKOB will continue to empower children in our community and share the responsibilities in the community to keep children safe and healthy by partnering with Matt Hodges for a Stop Child Abuse Campaign. Through this campaign, Mr. Hodges speaks about how society isn’t aware of the common nature of abuse representative of the few cases that get reported. Due to this, the perpetrator continues to operate unfettered and has the freedom to continue harming more children. As a victim of abuse Mr. Hodges says, “Awareness and building an environment where children feel comfortable telling their experiences is the beginning of stopping this dangerous cycle. The best way to achieve this is through educating children that they need to speak up if they see something happen or are the unfortunate victims. This is achieved through building a nonthreatening environment of warmth, trust, and comfort as is available through Kids on the Block.”

On Friday, April 6, 2018 the state of Tennessee will recognize Wear Blue Day in support of Child Abuse Prevention month. Together We Can Make a Difference!

The 11th Annual Pinwheels for Prevention is sponsored by: Tennessee Arts Commission, Arts Build, Prevent Child Abuse Tennessee, Times Free Press Advance Financial, Pinnacle Financial Partners, and Peace Communications.

For more information, on how you can become a sponsor or about Kids on the Block-Chattanooga visit www.kidsontheblock.net or call the CKOB office at 423-757.5259