12 Wardrobe Essentials for Men’s Personal Style

Hey guys! Want to look good easily with basic wardrobe essentials that fit your budget and never go out of style?

Or maybe you want to help the man in your life get up to date on his look? 

By the end of this session, you will have all the essentials you need to build your personal style simply and easily.

About the teacher: 

Stylish, eclectic, bold, adventurous, one of a kind are all terms that have been used to describe Katie Ford. An avid traveler, art lover, and fashionista, Katie is never afraid to stand out or buck style conventions. You can follow Katie’s personal style and travel adventures on on her blog KATIE FORD or Instagram @thekatieford.

