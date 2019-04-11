12th Annual Bryan Opportunity Scholarship Program Dinner

Chattanooga Convention Center 1150 Carter Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37401

Featuring Ernie Haase & Signature Sound! Dinner and Concert to benefit the Bryan Opportunity Scholarship Program. This program is designed to make Bryan College accessible to all academically qualified Tennessee residents who demonstrate significant financial need. Bryan College seeks to assist in the personal growth and development of qualified students by providing an education based upon an integrated understanding of the Bible and the liberal arts. Our mission is "educating students to become servants of Christ to make a difference in today's world." ADULTS ONLY - NO ADMISSION CHARGE - MUST REGISTER BY APRIL 4 TO ATTEND

Chattanooga Convention Center 1150 Carter Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37401
Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music, Education & Learning
4237757202
