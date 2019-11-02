12th Annual Chocolate Fling

Google Calendar - 12th Annual Chocolate Fling - 2019-11-02 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - 12th Annual Chocolate Fling - 2019-11-02 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 12th Annual Chocolate Fling - 2019-11-02 18:30:00 iCalendar - 12th Annual Chocolate Fling - 2019-11-02 18:30:00

The Read House Hotel 107 W. MLK Blvd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

The Epilepsy Foundation is hosting their 12th Annual Chocolate Fling event and auction on November 2nd from 6:30 - 10:30.  This event will take place at the Read House, located at 107 W MLK. 1 in 26 individuals will develop epilepsy at some point in their lives and this event helps raise the funds needed to support those individuals so that they can live full and happy lives. Visit www.epilepys-setn.org to get your ticket today! 

Info

The Read House Hotel 107 W. MLK Blvd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers
Google Calendar - 12th Annual Chocolate Fling - 2019-11-02 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - 12th Annual Chocolate Fling - 2019-11-02 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 12th Annual Chocolate Fling - 2019-11-02 18:30:00 iCalendar - 12th Annual Chocolate Fling - 2019-11-02 18:30:00
DI 16.41

The Pulse Calendar

Friday

October 11, 2019

Saturday

October 12, 2019

Sunday

October 13, 2019

Monday

October 14, 2019

Tuesday

October 15, 2019

Wednesday

October 16, 2019

Thursday

October 17, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours