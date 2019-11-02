The Epilepsy Foundation is hosting their 12th Annual Chocolate Fling event and auction on November 2nd from 6:30 - 10:30. This event will take place at the Read House, located at 107 W MLK. 1 in 26 individuals will develop epilepsy at some point in their lives and this event helps raise the funds needed to support those individuals so that they can live full and happy lives. Visit www.epilepys-setn.org to get your ticket today!
12th Annual Chocolate Fling
The Read House Hotel 107 W. MLK Blvd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
