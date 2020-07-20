Orange Grove's 12th Annual Golf Tournament

Orange Grove's 12th Annual Golf Tournament benefiting adults and children with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities will be on Monday, July 20th at Black Creek Golf Club. Check-in begins at 11:30am, and you will be provided lunch and a free $100 gift card to the on-site store. The driving range will also be available during this time.

The shotgun start will be at 1:00 pm. Once all teams have finished, the event will end with an award reception and post-play dinner. Additional information and online registration can be found at https://orangegrovecenter.org/155/.

Orange Grove Center is a private, 501(c)(3), non-profit organization serving approximately 1000 children and adults with intellectual/developmental disabilities in Southeast Tennessee and North Georgia.