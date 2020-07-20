Orange Grove's 12th Annual Golf Tournament

to

Black Creek Golf Club 4700 Cummings Cove Drive, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37419

Orange Grove's 12th Annual Golf Tournament

Orange Grove's 12th Annual Golf Tournament benefiting adults and children with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities will be on Monday, July 20th at Black Creek Golf Club. Check-in begins at 11:30am, and you will be provided lunch and a free $100 gift card to the on-site store. The driving range will also be available during this time.

The shotgun start will be at 1:00 pm. Once all teams have finished, the event will end with an award reception and post-play dinner. Additional information and online registration can be found at https://orangegrovecenter.org/155/.

Orange Grove Center is a private, 501(c)(3), non-profit organization serving approximately 1000 children and adults with intellectual/developmental disabilities in Southeast Tennessee and North Georgia.

Info

Black Creek Golf Club 4700 Cummings Cove Drive, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37419
Charity & Fundraisers
to
Google Calendar - Orange Grove's 12th Annual Golf Tournament - 2020-07-20 11:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Orange Grove's 12th Annual Golf Tournament - 2020-07-20 11:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Orange Grove's 12th Annual Golf Tournament - 2020-07-20 11:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Orange Grove's 12th Annual Golf Tournament - 2020-07-20 11:30:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Friday

July 17, 2020

Saturday

July 18, 2020

Sunday

July 19, 2020

Monday

July 20, 2020

Tuesday

July 21, 2020

Wednesday

July 22, 2020

Thursday

July 23, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse