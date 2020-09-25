13th Annual Celebration of Life & Hope Pre-Party

Two weeks before its 13th annual “Celebration of Life and Hope” virtual event on Saturday, Oct. 10, the Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer will also host an in-person Pre-Party with limited admittance on Sept. 25 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The evening’s events include a socially distanced cocktail party and special guided tours of the foundation’s new Education Advancement Center. Austin Hope wine, Five Wits beer, and hors d’oeuvres from Chili Pepper Ranch and Swiss Am Catering will be provided. The evening will conclude with presentations from co-founders Dr. Jim Osborn and Amy Jo Osborn and the 2020 Celebration of Life & Hope co-chairs Mike and Traci Otterman, whose daughter Simone is this year’s honoree.

A limited number of tickets are on sale for the Pre-Party at celebrationlh.com. This event’s capacity will be limited to 50 guests in the foundation’s Gallery of Hope event space that normally holds 400 guests. The attire is business casual.

“We want to offer our supporters who haven’t been able to see the new Education Advancement Center in person with the chance to see the impact their contributions have made,” said Austin Hatcher Foundation President Amy Jo Osborn. “We have the ability to offer a way to gather responsibly and with social distancing, and we’re looking forward to being able to provide our supporters with a firsthand look at the amazing no-cost services we offer to our patients and families.

The Celebration of Life and Hope annually serves to showcase the foundation’s efforts to fight pediatric cancer, both in the Chattanooga area and nationwide. This year, it will be held virtually on Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. as a testament to the outstanding growth of the foundation as it continues to provide no-cost services during COVID-19.