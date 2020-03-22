13th Annual Irish Festival

Find the luck of the Irish at Rock City’s 13th annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration, Shamrock City! This beautifully themed festival turns everything green, including the waterfall, March 14, 15, 21 and 22. Experience some Irish culture with expanded food and drink menu items, live entertainment and themed activities for all ages, daily from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Swing by the Pot of Gold Pavilion for traditional and contemporary Irish, Scottish, Celtic and Highlands music by new artists this year, Stringer’s Ridge and Butch Ross on the dulcimer. Returning artists include The Molly Maguires, Olta, The Wolfhounds and harpists, Ellen Shiraef and Rachel Payne. Members of the Chattanooga Pipe Band are also onsite, roaming throughout the gardens playing favorite Irish tunes. Guests can also learn the Irish jig or relax and watch Irish dance performances.

New Irish food this year includes Dublin Coddle filled with potatoes, onions and sausage at the pavilion, as well as the Roasted Broccoli Reuben at Café 7. Try loaded Irish nachos or a corned beef grilled cheese from Café 7 as well. Other food favorites in the park include corned beef and cabbage, Shepherd’s Pie, Mulligan Stew, mint milkshakes, Irish-themed flavors of Clumpies Ice Cream, green kettle corn and many seasonal treats at the Fudge Kitchen!

Visit the Suffolk Sheep Encounter with Bagby’s Critter Corral from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and meet Jerry the Mime and Rocky the Elf! Kids can enjoy activities like panning for gold, geode digs, caricature art and get a stamp in their passport that includes activities and coupons. Visit www.seerockcity.com/shamrock for more info on the schedule of activities and performances.

Shamrock City’s annual community partner is the Chattanooga district of the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). Green shamrocks are available for $1 and gold shamrocks for $5 to help raise needed funds to support local families with MD. Click here to find out what specific dollar amounts can buy.

Ask for a free kid’s safari guide at the ticket desk, available March 13 – April 19. This booklet features activities and a photo scavenger hunt to complete for prizes. A (Sham)RockQuest Adventure package is also offered exclusively at Rock City! For more info, go here.

Shamrock City has been named a Top 20 Event by Southeast Tourism Society consecutively the past several years, including 2020! Located only six miles from downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee, Rock City is a 14-acre natural and scenic attraction with unique rock formations and gardens atop Lookout Mountain