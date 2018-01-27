13th Annual Pink! Gala

Chattanooga Convention Center 1 Carter Plaza, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37401

Pink! is a celebration of life for breast cancer patients and survivors raising $3.4 million since 2006 to ensure our community has access to the most advanced breast cancer treatments available.

Proceeds from Pink! are used to ensure the MaryEllen Locher Breast Center at CHI Memorial has the latest equipment available and provides the highest quality care available to women in need.

Since the MaryEllen Locher Breast Center opened in 2007, more than 256,000 screening and diagnostic mammograms have been performed at the Center’s three locations and on the mobile health coaches. Breast cancer was the number one cancer diagnosis at CHI Memorial every year from 2006–2015, the latest data available.

Visit www.memorial.org/pink, email foundation@memorial.org, or call (423) 495-4438 for more information.

Info
Charity & Fundraisers
