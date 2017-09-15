Join the staff at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military as we commemorate the 154th Anniversary of the Battle of Chickamauga with a series of ranger-guided tours, hikes, lectures, and living history demonstrations. Programs are scheduled to begin Friday, September 15, and to conclude Wednesday, September 20.

Beginning on September 18, 1863, Union and Confederate forces clashed along the banks of West Chickamauga Creek. At stake was the industrial hub of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and with it the fortunes of the fledgling Confederacy and the future of the United States and its citizens.

For three days the armies struggled through the woods and fields here, leaving behind the broken dreams and lives of thousands of young men cut down in the prime of life. Despite the Confederate victory at Chickamauga, the Union Army was able to regroup in Chattanooga, where Union victory in that city marked the “Death Knell of the Confederacy.”

A complete program schedule, including times and descriptions, is available at the following web address: https://www.nps.gov/chch/planyourvisit/chickamauga154.htm

For more information about programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, contact the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/chch.