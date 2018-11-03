1920's Prohibition Speakeasy

Archway On Glass 2523 Glass St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

It was so much fun, we're doing it again! The parties were bigger, the morals were looser, and the liquor was cheaper! Flappers and dappers are invited to dance the night away to 1920s and 30s (original and inspired) dance music 🎶.

Tickets before October 30th:

Individual $25/ $40 per couple.

Tickets after October 30th and at the door: $30 each.

Ticket includes admission to the party, gourmet cheese buffet, hors d’oeuvres, desserts, and a signature speakeasy cocktail 🍸

There will be a cash bar (credit cards also welcome) available with era appropriate drinks and wine. (21yo+ please)

Come and party like it’s 1929!

Info
Archway On Glass 2523 Glass St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Food & Drink, Parties & Clubs, Theater & Dance
