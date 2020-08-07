1984

Award-winning theatre company Back Alley Productions invites you to our upcoming virtual performance of dystopian drama “1984,” based on the famous George Orwell book of the same name. Visit www.BAPshows.com for tickets and more information.

We will be streaming the theatrical production online Friday and Saturday evenings on July 31, Aug. 1, Aug. 7, and Aug. 8 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10. A direct link to the show will be provided in an email at the time of purchase. Tickets are valid for one device and can be reused for each performance.

Back Alley Productions, like most performing arts venues, shut its doors in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 1984 will be our first show since shutting down. The performance will be completely live, with our actors performing at the Mars Theatre, while the audience will be viewing from the safety and convenience of their smartphones, laptops and tablets.

In George Orwell’s nightmarish world of “1984,” Winston Smith struggles in an alternative reality where the all-powerful Big Brother government controls the populace with an ever watchful eye. Defying a ban on individual thinking, and dissatisfied with keeping the status quo, Winston begins to express his own personal thoughts in a diary. Then he pursues love with another human named Julia.

In the world of Big Brother, these actions are seen as dangerous and criminal. And they don’t go unnoticed. And soon Winston must face a choice: either he conforms to the collective and shirks individual feeling and thought… or face the deadly consequences.