1st Annual St. Patty's Day Ball for Crown CARES

Walker Pavilion 150 River Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

First annual St Patty's Day Charity Ball/Crowning!!! Come out for a night of fun and help raise money for Crown Cares!! There will be Snacks, Drinks, and Deserts!!

We will also hold a silent auction that all proceeds will go to Crown Cares!!! $25 pre-sale and $30 at the door. $15 if your visiting royalty! Contact tennessee@usanationalmiss.com for more information. PayPal schic.productions@gmail.com or check/cash in person. You will receive a ticket to get in.

Walker Pavilion 150 River Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405 View Map

Charity & Fundraisers

4234517376

