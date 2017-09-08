NATION’S LARGEST TINY HOUSE EVENT COMING TO TENNESSEE

Chattanooga, TN – July 16, 2017: The United Tiny House Association, organizer of the for-charity Tiny House Festivals and our Nation’s largest tiny house event, the 60K+ attendee 2016 Florida Tiny House Festival, is bringing its for-charity Tiny House Festival to the Volunteer State.

The 2017 Tennessee Tiny House Festival is coming to

Audubon Acres, Chattanooga, Tennessee, September 8-10, 2017!

As with its previous record-breaking, for-charity Tiny House Festivals, the United Tiny House Association will be bringing DOZENS of tiny houses and micro homes, television celebrities, national and world recognized leaders from the tiny house community, Friday and Saturday night-time concerts and fire performers, day-time live entertainment, continuous free movie showings, dozens of workshops and presentations, a FREE School Field Trip Session for students on Friday from 9AM-2PM, a FREE for EVERYONE Session Friday Evening from 5PM-8PM, and of course the fund raising for various charities and great causes the Tiny House Festivals have become known for.

United Tiny House Association founders, John and Fin Kernohan, and their Board, have organized Tiny House Festivals in different states for the past two years as a means of promoting awareness of the tiny house movement and as a source of philanthropy to support great causes and charities in the communities and states where their events are held.

Recently, the United Tiny House Association fully funded the building of a tiny house for a homeless veteran and his wife from the proceeds of their 2nd Annual Georgia Tiny House Festival, as well as being a source of fund raising for dozens of non-profits, charitable organizations, and great causes during its 2nd Annual Georgia and 2017 New Jersey Tiny House Festivals.

According to John Kernohan, Chairman and Founder of the for-charity Tiny House Festivals, “Our organization and our board of directors are looking forward to once again having our event provide awareness of the global tiny house community, and to continue in our efforts of being a positive influence in the economic growth in the local communities where we host our Tiny House Festivals; and in being a source of fund raising for local charities and other non-profit organizations.”

Note: The Kernohans have lived for over five years in their 304sqft tiny house known as “Beloved Cabin” and are now traveling the US in their 148sqft tiny house, the “Tiny Firehouse - Station No. 9”, which is a tribute to fire fighters, and supports fire stations and is used to promote fire prevention awareness. The Kernohans can also be seen and heard on various news outlets; such as TODAY.COM, magazines, podcasts, online blogs, and newspapers. They will also be featured August 24, 2017 on HGTV’s “Tiny House, Big Living”.

For information about the 2017 Tennessee Tiny House Festival or the United Tiny House Association, please contact Chairman, John Kernohan, at 706-623-4332 (office), 954-558-3619 (event cell), by email unitedtinyhouse@yahoo.com, or visit www.unitedtinyhouse.com.

