2018 Tech Trends - ChaTech January Connect Event

United Way of Greater Chattanooga 630 Market St. , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Join us for our January program where we explore 2018 trends with Sam S. Adams. Mr. Adams is a distinguished researcher at IBM and is a part of the Data Strategy research team. Over his 23 year career, he has shaped where IBM focuses their efforts, and he will be a perfect person to speak to where we should focus ours in the year ahead.

United Way of Greater Chattanooga 630 Market St. , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Business & Career, Education & Learning, Talks & Readings
423-826-8700
please enable javascript to view
