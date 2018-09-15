2018 Walk to End Alzheimer's

Tennessee Riverpark 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Currently Alzheimer's disease is the 6th leading cause of death in the United States and every 65 seconds someone in the US develops this devastating disease. The Walk to End Alzheimer's is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support & research. Locally this inspiring event unites the Chattanooga community as an unstoppable force against Alzheimer's disease. Together we can #ENDALZ!

Tennessee Riverpark 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
423-265-3600
