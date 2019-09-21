2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Massey & Associates is looking forward to sponsoring the 2019 Walk to End Alzheimers on September 21, 2019. The walk will kick off at 8:30 am at the Tennessee RiverPark in Chattanooga. All of the proceeds of this event will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association in their incredible efforts to end Alzheimer's. To learn more about the race and how you can become involved, please click here.