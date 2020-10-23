2020 Armed Forces Day Parade

Make plans to attend the 71st annual Armed Forces Day Parade! It's a free event honoring our military and first responders.

The parade will start at the intersection of MLK and Market St. and will move north on Market toward Aquarium Way.

This year's parade will look a little different due to the pandemic. Here are some things to expect:

Parade entries will be mobile (no groups walking or marching)

Viewers and participants should wear masks

We will follow social distancing guidelines

We are NOT holding our usual luncheon

We ARE honoring our Armed Forces and first responders

The situation with COVID is still evolving, so our plans could change, too. Check back here for updates.

