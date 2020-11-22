2020 Christmas Dinner Train

The trips will include a four-course dining experience on board a restored 1924 dining car. The excursion trains will depart from Chattanooga's Grand Junction Station at 7:00 p.m., traveling at a leisurely pace through portions of urban East Chattanooga before reversing direction and returning to Grand Junction. The travel time is just right for the complete meal on a vintage dining car.

The Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum is pleased to offer this unique opportunity for patrons to enjoy not only a rail excursion trip but also fine dining en route while the train travels along the rails. Passengers are encouraged to choose their entrée as tickets are ordered.

Patrons may select their entrée of carved English roast of beef topped in a Madeira sauce, herb roasted stuffed breast of chicken with a Cumberland sauce, or crusted filet of salmon with a Roasted Sweet Red Bell Pepper Sauce.

Other savory items include a salad of fresh greens with choice of dressing, tomato bisque with creme fraiche and chives, homemade mashed potatoes, a medley of vegetables, and assorted bread and butter. Beverages include water, coffee, or iced tea.

Choice of dessert includes a triple chocolate cake with ice cream and fudge sauce, apple pie with ice cream and caramel sauce, or cheesecake with strawberries.

Patrons may choose from true vintage dining in the Dining Car (four to a table) or Pullman Car Clover Colony (two per table for a slight premium charge).