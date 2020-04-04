PuppyUp Chattanooga is a family focused event for all humans and canines to enjoy! This heartwarming and energizing event raises awareness, funds and provides education in the field of comparative oncology and the links between canine and human cancer. It is a day to honor and recognize those who have survived or are battling cancer, and memorialize those whose lives have been lost to this disease. Meet our canine and human heroes, visit our sponsors and vendors, enjoy food and fun!
2020 PuppyUp Chattanooga - Companions Against Cancer Event
Ross's Landing Park 100 Riverfront Parkway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Wednesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicZech & David
Thursday
-
Food & Drink Markets OutdoorMiller Park Farmers Market
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningIndirect Oil Painting with Susan Budash
-
Concerts & Live MusicClayton from Behold the Brave
-
Education & LearningBlack Creatives Panel
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicDavid Anthony & Paul Stone
-
This & ThatJust Face It
Friday
-
Theater & DancePop-Up Tap Class
-
Kids & FamilyFirst Responders Community Game Night
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicMaria Jordania
-
Education & LearningCouple's Massage 101
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicCaitlin Canty, Brittany Haas, Paul Kowert
-
Concerts & Live MusicHill City Sessions: Butch Ross
Saturday
-
Education & LearningWatercolor Sketching: A Half-Day Workshop
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers This & ThatCupid's Chase 5k
-
Education & LearningBeginner Handlettering
-
-
Education & LearningSoap Making 101
-
-
Education & LearningPelvic Floor and Core
-
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicWebb Barringer
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicKyle Nachtigal
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
-
Concerts & Live MusicMy Name Is Preston
-
Film Theater & DanceBolshoi Ballet: Swan Lake
-
Concerts & Live MusicJacob Darrow
Monday
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Education & LearningHome Buyer Happy Hour
-
-
Education & LearningPrice Right to Attract and Retain Clients
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicBlues Night Open Jam
Tuesday
-
Education & LearningChattanooga Self Improvement Meetup
-
Education & LearningCoffee Talk with Dionne Jenkins: Diversity and Inclusion
-
-
Education & LearningSew What
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Art & ExhibitionsAVA Critique Workshop
-
Concerts & Live MusicAcoustic Bohemian Night