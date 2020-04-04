2020 PuppyUp Chattanooga - Companions Against Cancer Event

PuppyUp Chattanooga is a family focused event for all humans and canines to enjoy! This heartwarming and energizing event raises awareness, funds and provides education in the field of comparative oncology and the links between canine and human cancer. It is a day to honor and recognize those who have survived or are battling cancer, and memorialize those whose lives have been lost to this disease. Meet our canine and human heroes, visit our sponsors and vendors, enjoy food and fun!