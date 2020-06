2020 Virtual Run/Walk 4 Epilepsy

Join the Epilepsy Foundation of Southeast Tennessee during the week of July 13-20 for this exciting virtual fundraiser event which will culminate with a live Facebook event! Run or walk at your own convenience (and pace!) and show your participation by tagging us on Facebook and Instagram. It's great chance to get outside and contribute to a great cause from a safe, comfortable distance.

Stay tuned by following our our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/epilepsysetn