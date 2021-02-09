2021 South Bound Lecture Series

Southern Lit Alliance has a wonderful lineup slated for our 2021 South Bound Lecture Series. Please join us on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 6:00 PM on Zoom for an interview with John Cribb, New York Times bestselling author and author of Old Abe, a novel about the last five years of Abraham Lincoln’s life and some of the most tumultuous years in America’s history. Cribb places us right at Lincoln’s side on every page as he presses forward amid disaster and fights to save our country.

About the Book

Beginning in the spring of 1860, the story follows Lincoln through his election and the calamity of the Civil War. During the war, he walks bloody battlefields in the North and the South, peering down the Potomac River with a spyglass amid terrifying reports of approaching Confederate gunboats. At the White House, he weeps over the body of Willie, his second son to die in childhood. As he tries desperately to hold the Union together, he struggles to find meaning in the Civil War and bring freedom to Southern slaves.Central to this biographical novel is a love story—the story of Abraham and Mary Todd Lincoln’s sometimes stormy yet devoted marriage. Mary’s strong will and ambition for her husband have helped drive him to the White House. But the presidency takes an awful toll on her. Lincoln watches helplessly as she becomes emotionally unstable, and he grasps for ways to support her.As Lincoln’s journey unfolds, Old Abe chronicles the final five, tumultuous years of his life until his eventual assassination at the height of his power. Full of epic scenes from American history, it probes the character and spirit of America. Notably, former US Secretary of Education William J. Bennett endorses this book, saying that it’s “the best book on Lincoln [he’s] ever read.”

About the Author

John Cribb brings America’s greatest president to life the way no other book has before. He is a bestselling author who has written about subjects ranging from history to education. His work includes co-authoring The American Patriot's Almanac and The Educated Child, both New York Times bestsellers; co-editing The Human Odyssey, a 3-volume world history text, and developing online history courses. His writing has been published in the Wall Street Journal, USA Today, the Chicago Tribune, National Review Online, The Hill, Real Clear Politics, and several other publications. Old Abe is John's first novel. Learn more at johncribbauthor.com.

About Southern Lit Alliance

Southern Lit Alliance is a longstanding literary arts organization in Chattanooga, Tennessee, founded in 1952. Its mission is to deliver literary arts experiences that encourage people to read and write. The organization engages audiences through innovative and interesting literary arts experiences and educational enrichment in local schools and underserved communities in Chattanooga. For more information about Southern Lit Alliance, please visit www.southernlitalliance.org. Southern Lit Alliance is funded by a grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission and Arts Build.