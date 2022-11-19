Join The Bethlehem Center for a night of Celebration and Community at our 2022 Dinner of Champions Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 7-9 pm at the Bessie Smith Culture Center.

The Bethlehem Center will recognize recipients of the 2022 Champion Awards for their accomplishments and service to the Chattanooga Community.

This year's theme is Next level Champions, and proceeds from this dinner will help support the Bethlehem Center in its mission of building lasting relationships with Chattanooga's youth and families by encouraging spiritual growth, education, and leadership development.

