2022 Tennessee Valley Heart Walk

to

Coolidge Park 1 River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Join your friends and neighbors and be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives.

Physical and emotional health have never been more important than they are now! And joining your Tennessee Valley Heart Walk is a great way to boost them both - all while making a huge impact in your community and saving lives.

By participating in the Tennessee Valley Heart Walk, you will reap lasting benefits for yourself and help others.

♥ Save the lives of kids born with congenital heart defects and adults struggling with heart disease

♥ Teach thousands how to save lives through CPR training

♥ Fund the next heart and stroke medical breakthrough

♥ Become a champion for health and well-being, and ensure everyone has access to quality healthcare

Register at chattanoogaheartwalk.org

Coolidge Park 1 River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Charity & Fundraisers, Kids & Family, Outdoor
