20th Anniversary Contra Dance for Everyone!

Chattanooga Traditional Dance Society (CTDS) celebrates its 20th Anniversary with a festive potluck dinner (5:30-7:00 p.m.) and contra dance (7:30 -11:00 pm) on Saturday, January 28th, featuring calling by Janet Shepherd and music by Contraplicity. Admission is $8; $5 for students & seniors.

Everyone is invited to join our welcoming, family-friendly community and enjoy this lively, traditional social dance. No need to bring a partner. All dances are taught in walk-throughs. Toe-tapping live music makes even sitting out enjoyable. Contra dancing is fun, aerobic exercise! Wear comfortable, loose-fitting clothes and bring a separate pair of clean, soft-soled shoes for dancing. Note: hard-soled boots or shoes are not allowed on the dance floor.

The dance begins with a Contra Basics lesson for newcomers -- so plan to arrive early!