28th Annual Boxcar Pinion Memorial Bluegrass Festival • May 3, 4, & 5

We need more bluegrass!! was the call. Forever Bluegrass is the answer!! This May is when festival-goers and musicians from all around the world will be making their way to the historic Mountain Cove Farms for an unforgettable 3 days of music and mountains in the breathtaking valley of McLemore Cove in Chickamauga, Georgia.

The Annual Boxcar Pinion Memorial Bluegrass Festival is a tribute and is held in the honor of Boxcar Pinion who lost his life to cancer in 1990 and this year is being held at Mountain Cove Farms, a place he loved dearly.

The 28th Annual Boxcar Pinion Memorial Bluegrass Festival will take place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday – May 3rd, 4th & 5th – at the most perfect place for a festival - historic Mountain Cove Farms in Walker County, Georgia, just 30 miles south of Chattanooga!

Surrounded by pristine views of Lookout Mountain, Pigeon Mountain, and the rolling fields of the valley, the bands will entertain in the huge beautiful Show Barn, a unique venue rain or shine that combines the beauty of McLemore Cove with the ring of bluegrass music.

We’ll be serving up the best talent around the area performing family-friendly entertainment. Some of the bands playing: • Monroe Crossing, • Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass, • Junior Sisk & Ramblers Choice, • Edgar Loudermilk Band featuring Jeff Autry, • The Crowe Brothers, and many other musicians from the surrounding area!

Visit our website www.ForeverBluegrass.com for a full listing of the bands and schedule of appearances! There are also jam sessions around the campsite at anytime of the hour. Your love of Bluegrass music will never go hungry.

Tickets for the 2018 28th Annual Boxcar Pinion Memorial Bluegrass Festival can be purchased on-line or by mail. There are campsites you can rent for the full event, with hot food and concessions available. Local Arts & Crafts vendors will be present. Mountain Cove Farms offers numerous amenities including plenty of camping, frisbie golf, picnic tables, fire rings, trails for spring wildflower walks - all sorts of wonderful outdoor recreation for families to enjoy during the festival. Kids 15 and under are free but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.28th Annual Boxcar Pinion Memorial Bluegrass Festival

Date: May 3rd, 4th & 5th

Time: Thursday 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Friday 1:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Saturday 12:00 noon to 10:00 pm

Admission: Thursday - $20.00

Friday - $30.00

Saturday - $35.00

Full 3-Day Festival Pass $85.00

Location: Mountain Cove Farms

994 Dougherty Gap Road, Chickamauga, GA30707

Phone: Cindy Pinion 423-605-7975

Website: foreverbluegrass.com