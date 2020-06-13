2nd Annual Not Your Average Mutt-er Run

Get your tough pups ready for the Second Annual Not Your Average "Mutter"! Jump, climb, and weave through obstacles with your pup in our 1+ mile course. We promise MUD and tail wags.... and lots of em! Choose from two course options: rougher or walker

Post Race Party! Enjoy a cold craft beer, you earned it! The first beer is free, just show us your bib!

Registration is $49 per human 12 and over. $15 for those ages 11 and under with a paid adult/guardian. Dogs are free. One dog per adult registration. Dogs must be kept on leashes at all times. Online registration closes at 2:30pm on June 12th. On-site registration opens at 9 am on June 13th. Info re: packet pick-up will be posted in advance.