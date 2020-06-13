2nd Annual Not Your Average Mutt-er Run

McKamey Animal Center 4500 North Access Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37415

Get your tough pups ready for the Second Annual Not Your Average "Mutter"! Jump, climb, and weave through obstacles with your pup in our 1+ mile course. We promise MUD and tail wags.... and lots of em! Choose from two course options: rougher or walker

Post Race Party! Enjoy a cold craft beer, you earned it! The first beer is free, just show us your bib!

Registration is $49 per human 12 and over. $15 for those ages 11 and under with a paid adult/guardian. Dogs are free. One dog per adult registration. Dogs must be kept on leashes at all times. Online registration closes at 2:30pm on June 12th. On-site registration opens at 9 am on June 13th. Info re: packet pick-up will be posted in advance.

McKamey Animal Center 4500 North Access Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37415 View Map
Outdoor
4233057141
