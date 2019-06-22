2nd Annual Cleveland BBQ Blues & Bluegrass Festival

Saturday -June 22, 2019
Come Out to Cleveland, TN 2nd Annual BBQ, Blues & Bluegrass Festival
FREE ADMISSION!!
www.BBQbluesandbluegrass.com
www.targetmarketingmedia.com
QUESTIONS CALL: 423-486-7597
Bring your Lawn Chairs --Expecting a large turn out!! 50/50 Raffle $2/ticket or 3 for $5.
Food Vendors
Live Music
Arts & Craft Vendors
Business & Direct Sales Vendors
Kid Zone
BBQ Cook Off and Competition--WILL BE THIS YEAR 2019 AT THIS FESTIVAL
***ARTS, CRAFT, DIRECT SALES, AND BUSINESS VENDORS NEEDED****
Entertainers Needed (Singers, Bands, Dance, Dance Teams, Solo Artist, Martial Arts, Fashion Show, etc.)
****SPONSORS NEEDED***