2nd Annual Cleveland BBQ Blues & Bluegrass Festival

Greenway Park & Pavilion 755 Raider Drive , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37312

Saturday -June 22, 2019

Come Out to Cleveland, TN 2nd Annual BBQ, Blues & Bluegrass Festival

FREE ADMISSION!!

www.BBQbluesandbluegrass.com

www.targetmarketingmedia.com

QUESTIONS CALL: 423-486-7597

Bring your Lawn Chairs --Expecting a large turn out!! 50/50 Raffle $2/ticket or 3 for $5.

Food Vendors

Live Music

Arts & Craft Vendors

Business & Direct Sales Vendors

Kid Zone

BBQ Cook Off and Competition--WILL BE THIS YEAR 2019 AT THIS FESTIVAL

***ARTS, CRAFT, DIRECT SALES, AND BUSINESS VENDORS NEEDED****

Entertainers Needed (Singers, Bands, Dance, Dance Teams, Solo Artist, Martial Arts, Fashion Show, etc.)

****SPONSORS NEEDED***

Info

Greenway Park & Pavilion 755 Raider Drive , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37312 View Map
4234867597
